Report: Blackhawks will not wear Pride warmup sweaters on Sunday

The Blackhawks have other activities planned for Sunday’s Pride Night.

By Dave Melton
Tampa Bay Lightning v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks will be hosting a Pride Night on Sunday at the United Center but one of the planned activities for the game has reportedly been removed from the list.

According to the article below from Ben Pope of the Sun-Times, the Blackhawks players will not be wearing Pride-themed warmups during the pregame skate.

Soon after Pope’s tweet, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic added an additional tweet on where the decision came from:

That law referenced in Lazerus’ tweet was signed into law by Russian president Vladimir Putin in December that made it illegal for anyone in that country to promote same-sex relationships.

If it was an organizational decision, that would contradict what defenseman Connor Murphy discussed in an article at The Athletic just a few weeks ago:

As indicated by the photos above and below in this article, the Blackhawks have worn rainbow-adorned jerseys in pregame warmups on Pride night in the past.

Los Angeles Kings v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

However, the wearing of such jerseys has become a hot-button item throughout the NHL season, with San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer releasing a statement last weekend citing his religious beliefs as the reason why he chose not to wear the uniforms.

The issues around this topic started earlier this season when Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov boycotted that team’s Pride Night in January. Provorov, who’s from Russia, also cited his religious beliefs.

We’ll have more on this story if there are any official updates.

[UPDATE] We have an official update from the Blackhawks:

