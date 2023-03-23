Musings on Madison, Episode 117 — Blackhawks’ Pride Night developments

Welcome to Episode 117 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. With Mil out, Eric joined up with Betsy, Shepard and Dave for a lengthy discussion on the Blackhawks decision to not wear Pride-themed warmups for Sunday’s Pride Night game against the Canucks before exploring a quick food take on the way out.

