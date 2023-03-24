 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackhawks Bits: Kurashev to miss Saturday’s game against the Wild

He was injured during Thursday’s game against the Capitals.

By kgross8198
NHL: MAR 11 Blackhawks at Lightning Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amidst a deluge of other problems happening for the Chicago Blackhawks right now, Philipp Kurashev was taken out by Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals on Thursday night during Chicago’s 6-1 defeat.

Because of that hit, Kurashev will not be playing on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild and his status will be up in the air until he undergoes further evaluation when the team returns to Chicago:

The loss of Kurashev is a further blow to the Hawks’ center depth, with the team already missing Jonathan Toews and Cole Guttman to injury and having already traded away Max Domi and Sam Lafferty. Jason Dickinson also missed a shift in that Washington game after being hit by T.J. Oshie, and Jujhar Khaira had to step into the first-line center spot. And with Colin Blackwell out for 12 weeks for hernia surgery, the Hawks played the game with 11 forwards — maybe explains why they have just one goal in the last two games.

At least Jarred Tinordi got his own hit in on Wilson, supporting Richardson’s assessment of Tinordi from ealrier in the season.

This is about the only other information from Friday’s practice to share:

That’s about it for on-ice Hawks news, so I’ll leave you with this:

