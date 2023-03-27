Morning Bag Skate: 3-27-23

An update on the future of Second City Hockey — and how you can help us!

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2 (SCH)

Stories on Pride Night reactions (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Toews resumes skating, might return to practice soon (Sun-Times)

Reese Johnson returns at last from concussion that took “courage” to admit happened (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Wild 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Paul Ludwinski signs entry-level contract (SCH)

Time for some of that “transparency,” Blackhawks (SCH)

RECAPS: Capitals 6, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Connor Murphy focusing on “big message” for Pride Night, despite lack of jerseys (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 117 — Blackhawks’ Pride Night developments (SCH)

Reports on Blackhawks not wearing Pride-themed warmup sweaters (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Top of the lottery prospects: Leo Carlsson update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Matvei Michkov final update (SCH)

Blackhawks NCAA prospect update for 3/22: Tourney Time (SCH)

How do the Blackhawks tape their sticks? An SCH investigation (SCH)

The NHL’s Russia-Pride jersey problem, explained: Blackhawks join Wild in scrapping plans over safety concerns (The Athletic)

Tyler Johnson producing plenty of shots but no goals: “I’m in a rut” (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — Old Man Yells at Cloud Edition (SCH)

Boris Katchouk finding niche, building confidence on the forecheck (Sun-Times)

What NCAA free agent Hunter McKeown could bring to the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Blackhawks hope power play’s improvement against Coyotes sparks better stretch run (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Kings 7, Blues 6 (NHL)

Avalanche 4, Coyotes 3 (NHL)

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (NHL)

Maple Leafs 3, Predators 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Lizotte suspended 1-game for cross-checking (NHL)

Laine out 2-4 weeks for Blue Jackets (NHL)

Anderson out for rest of season for Montreal (NHL)

Flyers broadcaster Coates retiring (NHL)

Coyotes minority owner is banned following arrest (ESPN)

Bruins’ Greer suspended 1 game for cross-check (ESPN)

Panthers’ Staal brothers decline to don Pride jerseys (ESPN)

Avs extend coach Bednar through ‘26-27 season (ESPN)

Fanatics replacing Adidas as NHL uniform partner (ESPN)

Son of Flyers GM charged in wheelchair incident (ESPN)

Josi day to day with upper-body injury (NHL)

Carlson may play “soon” after skull fracture (NHL)

Reimer boycotts Sharks’ warmup on Pride night (ESPN)

Sabres sign Northeastern G Levi to 3-year deal (ESPN)

Jordan “Trash Baby” Binnington suspended 2 games (NHL)

(Editor’s note: we may have added a word or two to that headline. Guess which ones!)

Josh Doan signs contract with Coyotes (NHL)

Salary cap could increase by more than $1 million (NHL)

Dvorak out for season for Canadiens (NHL)

Senators sale bidding has “robust” interest (NHL)

Svechnikov out for season with ACL injury (NHL)

O’Reilly expected back before playoffs (NHL)

GMs meet, discuss fights after clean hits (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Canada adds GMs Armstrong, Yzerman for worlds (ESPN)

Buffalo Beauts head coach Rhea Coad steps down (The Ice Garden)

Russia barred from all hockey worlds in 2023-24 (ESPN)