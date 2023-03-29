Blackhawks Bits: Brett Seney signs one-year contract extension

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday afternoon that they’ve agreed to terms with forward Brett Seney.

Seney, who has been mostly playing with the Rockford IceHogs this season, signed a one-year, two-way entry-level contract that runs through the 2023-2024 season (with a $775,000 salary cap hit).

Happy to have ya Brett pic.twitter.com/2jcc7nVuM2 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 29, 2023

He played his first game with the Blackhawks on Jan. 6 against the Arizona Coyotes and has played seven NHL games this season, scoring one goal. He has played 62 total games in the NHL, also playing with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-2022), and New Jersey Devils (2018-2020). Down in the AHL, he’s played in 241 games with 188 points (66 G, 122 A).

Here’s the goal he scored for Chicago:

Brett Seney with an absolute snipe for his first goal as a member of Chicago. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/FvGQ8mzff7 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 26, 2023

Seney is a 27 year-old left winger who’s had a particularly good season with the Icehogs this year. He’s tied for second on the club with 29 assists and has 48 points (19 G, 29 A) in 50 games.