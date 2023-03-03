Blackhawks Bits: No major NHL trades Friday but some AHL moves

The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t move any more roster players today, so their trade of Max Domi to the Dallas Stars last night was the last one they’ll make until the offseason. This means that some of the players rumored to be on the block — most notably Connor Murphy and Andreas Athanasiou — will remain with the team for the final 21 games.

The Blackhawks did make a minor NHL/AHL transaction right before the deadline in acquiring forward Austin Wagner from the Los Angeles Kings for future considerations.

Wagner is in the final season of a three-year deal and was originally a fourth-round pick (99th overall) by the Kings in the loaded 2015 draft. He has nine goals in 24 AHL games this season for LA’s AHL affiliate in Ontario. He is, however, expected to join the Blackhawks and not the IceHogs.

Meanwhile a player that they acquired back on Feb. 22 — defenseman Nikita Zaitsev — was finally able to join them on the ice this morning at practice. Zaitsev was dealing with visa issues and could draw into the lineup tomorrow night to make his Blackhawks’ debut against the Nashville Predators.

Zaitsev was told his 10-day wait for his U.S. visa was "actually pretty fast." But to him...



"It was like a year. I can’t stand without practicing with the team." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 3, 2023

Behold arguably the worst roster ever assembled in the cap-era NHL. Blackhawks practice lines:



Reichel-Kurashev-Athanasiou

TJohnson-Guttman-Raddysh

Entwistle-Dickinson-RJohnson

Katchouk-Khaira-Anderson



CJones-SJones

Tinordi-Murphy

Englund-Mitchell

Zaitsev



Mrazek

Stalock — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 3, 2023

Anders Bjork — acquired from the Buffalo Sabres yesterday — is also expected to to debut for his new team tomorrow.

Bjork is flying in this afternoon and the Blackhawks hope he'll debut tomorrow vs. NSH. Sounds like Zaitsev will also debut tomorrow.



Entwistle is cleared to return from his wrist injury, though he said he'll probably have to play through some pain the rest of the season. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 3, 2023

In a corresponding move to make space on the roster, the Blackhawks assigned forwards Brett Seney and David Gust, as well as defenseman Isaak Phillips, to Rockford.

Forwards Lukas Reichel and Joey Anderson were briefly assigned to Rockford as well, but only to ensure they’ll both be eligible to skate with the IceHogs in the AHL playoffs.

One notable player — forward Cole Guttman — was not re-assigned to Rockford however.

Cole Guttman wasn't paper-assigned to Rockford today and isn't eligible for the AHL playoffs, Davidson says. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 3, 2023

The assumption now is that Guttman will stay on the NHL roster for the remainder of the season and should play a lot of minutes for the Blackhawks down the stretch.