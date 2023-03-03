 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackhawks Bits: No major NHL trades Friday but some AHL moves

Some Friday roster juggling to make sure the Ice Hogs are well equipped for the AHL playoffs.

By ericgeg
Dallas Stars v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t move any more roster players today, so their trade of Max Domi to the Dallas Stars last night was the last one they’ll make until the offseason. This means that some of the players rumored to be on the block — most notably Connor Murphy and Andreas Athanasiou — will remain with the team for the final 21 games.

The Blackhawks did make a minor NHL/AHL transaction right before the deadline in acquiring forward Austin Wagner from the Los Angeles Kings for future considerations.

Wagner is in the final season of a three-year deal and was originally a fourth-round pick (99th overall) by the Kings in the loaded 2015 draft. He has nine goals in 24 AHL games this season for LA’s AHL affiliate in Ontario. He is, however, expected to join the Blackhawks and not the IceHogs.

Meanwhile a player that they acquired back on Feb. 22 — defenseman Nikita Zaitsev — was finally able to join them on the ice this morning at practice. Zaitsev was dealing with visa issues and could draw into the lineup tomorrow night to make his Blackhawks’ debut against the Nashville Predators.

Anders Bjork — acquired from the Buffalo Sabres yesterday — is also expected to to debut for his new team tomorrow.

In a corresponding move to make space on the roster, the Blackhawks assigned forwards Brett Seney and David Gust, as well as defenseman Isaak Phillips, to Rockford.

Forwards Lukas Reichel and Joey Anderson were briefly assigned to Rockford as well, but only to ensure they’ll both be eligible to skate with the IceHogs in the AHL playoffs.

One notable player — forward Cole Guttman — was not re-assigned to Rockford however.

The assumption now is that Guttman will stay on the NHL roster for the remainder of the season and should play a lot of minutes for the Blackhawks down the stretch.

