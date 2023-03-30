 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Our new website is live! Click here to visit the temporary new home of Second City Hockey!

Filed under:

Blackhawks vs Blues: Game Discussion

Come discuss the game with us!

By JeHossa's Witness
/ new
NHL: JAN 21 Blackhawks at Blues
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko controls the puck with pressure from Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev
Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Scroll down to the comments to discuss the Blackhawks’ game on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Game Preview

Morning Skate Update

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...