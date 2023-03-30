Musings on Madison, Episode 118 — When the end feels near

Welcome to Episode 118 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. The usual crew of Dave, Mil, Betsy and Shepard gathered to wrap up the discussion on the Blackhawks’ pride night, converse about the looming official end of the Toews and Kane era, see what a few young prospects have been up to at the NHL level and then explore a spicy food take on the way out.

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter!

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.