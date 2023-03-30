 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Skate Update: Mrazek to start versus Blues

Some news and notes before Thursday’s game at the United Center.

By Dave Melton
Vancouver Canucks v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A few quick items as the Chicago Blackhawks prepare to host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at the United Center.

First, it appears as if the Blackhawks will be going back to a more traditional lineup after running out 11 forwards and 7 defensemen against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday:

Sure seems like Ian Mitchell’s time in Chicago is running out, doesn’t it?

Anyway, Austin Wagner was one of the off-the-radar moves the Blackhawks made near the trade deadline lost in the Patrick Kane drama, but the 25-year-old forward is set to make his Blackhawks debut in this game:

Wagner’s NHL experience consists of 171 games spread across three seasons, all with the Los Angeles Kings. He tallied 40 points (18 G, 22 A) in those games with an average ice time of 10:24.

After the morning skate, coach Luke Richardson offered this scouting report on Wagner:

Richardson also talked about the influx of new players onto the roster and what the coaching staff intends to do with them over the final few weeks of the season:

In the final stretch of a forgettable season, Richardson said he’s still seeing positive signs from players like Lukas Reichel:

After a home game on Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils, the Blackhawks will head to the northwest for a three-game road trip. And it seems like The Captain could be part of that excursion:

Projected Lineups

Blackhawks

Reichel — Athanasiou — Bjork

T. Johnson — Dickinson — Raddysh

Katchouk — Khaira — Anderson

Wagner — R. Johnson — Entwistle

C. Jones — S. Jones

Vlasic — Murphy

Zaitsev — Kaiser

Mrazek

Stalock

Blues

Perhaps Mrazek will get the chance to offer Jordan Binnington the punch in the face he so desperately seems to want.

