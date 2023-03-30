Morning Skate Update: Mrazek to start versus Blues

A few quick items as the Chicago Blackhawks prepare to host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at the United Center.

First, it appears as if the Blackhawks will be going back to a more traditional lineup after running out 11 forwards and 7 defensemen against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday:

Blackhawks lineup: Back to 12F/6D. Austin Wagner will make his season debut, having recovered from his infected hand injury. Khaira is also back in.



Seth Jones is sick but expected to play tonight. On defense, Englund moves in and Kaiser and Mitchell are tonight's scratches. https://t.co/m5RM6ut7jk — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 30, 2023

Sure seems like Ian Mitchell’s time in Chicago is running out, doesn’t it?

Anyway, Austin Wagner was one of the off-the-radar moves the Blackhawks made near the trade deadline lost in the Patrick Kane drama, but the 25-year-old forward is set to make his Blackhawks debut in this game:

Austin Wagner told me he’s good to go and will make his team debut tonight vs. St. Louis.



He was acquired at the deadline but an injury delayed his return to the lineup. He cut his hand from a fight and the wound got infected but he’s healthy now. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 30, 2023

Wagner’s NHL experience consists of 171 games spread across three seasons, all with the Los Angeles Kings. He tallied 40 points (18 G, 22 A) in those games with an average ice time of 10:24.

After the morning skate, coach Luke Richardson offered this scouting report on Wagner:

Richardson on Austin Wagner making his Blackhawks debut: "He's not afraid to play aggressive. He can create some offense with just that breakaway speed. And we're gonna try to use him a little bit on the penalty kill tonight." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 30, 2023

Richardson also talked about the influx of new players onto the roster and what the coaching staff intends to do with them over the final few weeks of the season:

Richardson: "When guys have come up, we want to see them 4-5 times before the end of the year. We pick the games we think suit them better.... We have a lot of bodies here. We’d like to give everybody an opportunity." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 30, 2023

In the final stretch of a forgettable season, Richardson said he’s still seeing positive signs from players like Lukas Reichel:

Reichel slammed his stick on the bench after the Canucks' empty-netter Sunday, which Richardson loved seeing.



"You want fire from a player upset that we’re losing.. He scored a goal just before that, so he wants to come out on the plus side of the game. That’s an impact player." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 30, 2023

After a home game on Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils, the Blackhawks will head to the northwest for a three-game road trip. And it seems like The Captain could be part of that excursion:

I asked Jonathan Toews if he may go on #Blackhawks' upcoming road trip - and he said yes. Said he's feeling good. The three-game trip begins at Calgary on Tuesday.



We will know a lot more after practice Friday, but he certainly seems to be making some very fast progress. — John Dietz (@JDietzSports) March 30, 2023

Projected Lineups

Blackhawks

Reichel — Athanasiou — Bjork

T. Johnson — Dickinson — Raddysh

Katchouk — Khaira — Anderson

Wagner — R. Johnson — Entwistle

C. Jones — S. Jones

Vlasic — Murphy

Zaitsev — Kaiser

Mrazek

Stalock

Blues

Perhaps Mrazek will get the chance to offer Jordan Binnington the punch in the face he so desperately seems to want.