Hard Times: Predators 3, Blackhawks 1

The Chicago Blackhawks now have four regulation losses in a row after a 3-1 loss at home to the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.

The Blackhawks went up 1-0 just 37 seconds into the first period after Seth Jones tipped in a pass from Andreas Athanasiou while on the rush.

A strong start ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KHNZJmyOJw — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 5, 2023

The Predators tied the game at one about midway through the opening period with a power-play goal. After some good cycling, the rebound from Yakov Trenin’s slot shot was buried by Philip Tomasino.

The Predators took a 2-1 lead about 12 minutes into the second period when a shot from Tyson Barrie — taken all the way from the blue line — deflected off Philipp Kurashev’s stick and over Petr Mrazek’s glove.

HIS FIRST AS A PRED! pic.twitter.com/buXcQQPwUY — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 5, 2023

That lead held up for the rest of the game, and Colton Sissons put it away with this empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period:

Notes

The first period was one of the better periods the Blackhawks have had in terms of their 5-on-5 shot metrics. They held the edge in shot attempts (19-10), shots on goal (9-6), scoring chances (12-6), and high danger chances (6-2). Not a bad start for a team with so many new players.

The Predators didn’t have a shot on goal until over halfway through the first period, yet they scored their second goal of the game pretty soon after that on a lucky deflection. That’s hockey for ya.

Englund was pretty noticeable in this game with nine hits, most of which were smart plays and not just physicality for the sake of physicality. His boarding of Tomasino in the first period, however, was pretty ugly. Is it suspension worthy? Even if it’s not, Englund needs to be more careful in the future. Tomasino took a few more shifts but later left the game and did not return.

Andreas Englund may be hearing from DOPS tomorrow after this hit on Philip Tomasino.



(Tomasino seemed to be ok after, btw) pic.twitter.com/s0V1gZTmhr — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) March 5, 2023

The Blackhawks’ best line of the night was Tyler Johnson, Cole Guttman, and Taylor Raddysh, as they dictated play whenever they were on the ice. Conversely, Bjork, Dickinson, and Entwistle seemed to have some issues together.

Kurashev has been the Blackhawks No. 1 center and led the forwards in ice time the last three games. He’s played mostly wing this season, but he’s been solid in the new role even if he’s definitely playing above his level.

On the other hand, Reichel has been playing center the last few years but was once again on wing for the Blackhawks. Honestly, that’s likely the better position for him going forward, but it’s interesting Richardson doesn’t seem to want to even try him at center at the moment. Maybe easing him into the NHL? Reichel was asked about it after the game:

Reichel asked whether he prefers wing or center:



"I play whatever they play me."



Pauses for a second...



"Not D." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 5, 2023

The Jones brothers were the most successful defensive pairing of the night with 68.97 percent shot attempt share and 65.19 expected goals share. They’ve been paired together before to mixed results.

Looking to the future, two of the Blackhawks goalie prospects had big nights:

Arvid also saved 10/11 in the shootout too. Brilliant performance from him. — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) March 5, 2023

Though he hasn’t been in the lineup for a while — and has apparently been removed from the team’s pregame video — Jonathan Toews has still been around the team:

Four times in the past couple weeks, as veterans kept leaving, a Blackhawks player has mentioned Jonathan Toews' mantra that everybody should have a voice, regardless of age or experience.



Toews was here tonight, too, and has been around the team a lot as he works his way back. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 5, 2023

Game Charts

Three stars

Tyson Barrie (NSH) — 1 goal Juuse Saros (NSH) — 27 saves on 28 shots Philip Tomasion (NSH) — 1 goal

What’s next

The Blackhawks host the Ottawa Senators at the United Center Monday night for an 8 p.m. start.