Morning Skate Update: Stalock starting; DeBrincat returns to the United Center

A few small updates ahead of the game Monday night between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Ottawa Senators.

The Blackhawks lineup is expected to be the same as the Nashville Predators game on Saturday with one change: Alex Stalock is the starting goaltender — his first game since Feb. 28.

Blackhawks morning skate. Host Senators at 8:00 tonight.



For reference, the lines and pairings against the Predators were the following:

Blackhawks lines:



Reichel-Kurashev-Athanasiou

T. Johnson-Guttman-Raddysh

Entwistle-Dickinson-Bjork

Katchouk-Khaira-Anderson



C. Jones-S. Jones

Tinordi-Murphy

Englund-Zaitsev



Mrazek

Ben Pope from the Chicago Sun-Times wrote a bit about the chemistry on and off the ice between Lukas Reichel and Philipp Kurashev:

Lukas Reichel and Philipp Kurashev, currently playing on the 1st line together, have bonded this year as the only German-speaking Blackhawks.



"We have good chemistry and you see it on the ice, too."



Post-practice, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson mentioned Jonathan Toews’ return to hanging out with the team, though the captain is not back to practicing yet.

Luke Richardson on Jonathan Toews: "I thought the timeline was going to be a bit earlier to get on the ice, but the way he was feeling, we wanted to continue in the gym and hopefully we get to that next step soon."

“He said he was glad to back and he’s with the guys and feeling a little better. … when he’s getting close to being on the ice, I’ll have a little more of a talk with him then.”



As for the Senators, their lineup is the same one that faced the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Not surprising considering this lineup is on a five-game win streak and 7-2-1 in the last 10 games.

Sens lines from the morning skate in Chicago.



Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Joseph Gambrell Gauthier

Brassard Kastelic Watson

Kelly Brown XXXX



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Chychrun Brannstrom

Cam Talbot will be the starter for the Sens: he was the winning netminder in three of the five last wins with a .909 save-percentage and a 2.33 goals against average.

The top news for this game is obviously former Blackhawks sweetheart star Alex DeBrincat returning to the United Center since his trade from the Blackhawks last summer — though it’s not quite as big a story as it would have been before the NHL Trade Deadline, when so many of DeBrincat’s former teammates were traded.

DeBrincat spoke a bit about his Chicago return after practice, including how strange it is to see the Blackhawks lineup without Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews.

Yeah, it’s strange to us too, buddy.

DeBrincat on his Chicago return coming so late in the season:



DeBrincat: "Obviously being back here and not having Kane or Toews in the lineup is definitely different. You grow up watching those guys and then playing with them, they're definitely the heartbeat of that team and face of the franchise, so it's tough to see them not playing."

DeBrincat: "Obviously being back here and not having Kane or Toews in the lineup is definitely different. You grow up watching those guys and then playing with them, they're definitely the heartbeat of that team and face of the franchise, so it's tough to see them not playing." — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) March 6, 2023

DeBrincat also spoke about how the Senators are focused on getting into the playoffs, something that didn’t seem doable not that long ago. The Senators are currently just three points out of the last wild card spot in the East.

“Little bit of both, honestly. It’s fun to be back but we’re still in important games and we need to get a win.”



"Little bit of both, honestly. It's fun to be back but we're still in important games and we need to get a win."

—Alex DeBrincat when asked whether his last time in the United Center feels like yesterday or forever (while his Senators teammates yell "Welcome back!")

This late-season push has been seen by many as the Senators organization taking the next step in their rebuild, a process that Blackhawks fans should pay attention to since the Chicago rebuild is in now full swing.