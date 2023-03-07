Morning Bag Skate: 3-7-23

An update on the future of Second City Hockey — and how you can help us!

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Senators 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

With picks stockpiled, Blackhawks look toward rebuild’s next stage: drafting and developing (Sun-Times)

DeBrincat returns to the United Center to find the Blackhawks aren’t as familiar (Tribune)

Blackhawks prospects roundup: Gavin Hayes extends OHL points streak to 13 games (The Athletic)

As Lukas Reichel grows more comfortable speaking English, Philipp Kurashev provides German escape (Sun-Times)

Hi, my name is: How the Blackhawks make a slew of new guys feel like part of the team (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Predators 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kyle Davidson concludes frenetic trade deadline week with reflective Friday (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Stars 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade Max Domi to the Stars (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

More Patrick Kane-related articles (Sun-Times) (Sun-Times, II) (Tribune)

Lazerus: Blackhawks team with no star power begins new, uncertain chapter in Chicago, NHL (The Athletic)

Blackhawks acquire Anders Bjork from Sabres (SCH)

Blackhawks keeping to plan with Lukas Reichel (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks should sell high on Max Domi by the trade deadline (SCH)

(Editor’s note: called it!)

Re-living the roller-coaster ride that was the Patrick Kane era (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Connor Bedard update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Adam Fantilli update (SCH)

Musing on Madison, Episode 114 — Emergency episode on Patrick Kane trade (SCH)

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews — apart now and together forever (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks enter NHL rental market with big trades out of the way (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notes: Team rattled by trades as Luke Richardson preaches togetherness (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Sharks 3, Jets 2 (NHL)

Oilers 3, Sabres 2 (NHL)

Flames 5, Stars 4 (NHL)

Canucks 4, Predators 3 (NHL)

Kings 4, Capitals 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

O’Reilly to go on LTIR with broken finger (NHL)

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker (NHL)

Capitals vow to be competitive after trades (NHL)

Ducks assistant being treated for melanoma (NHL)

Lightning bench stars in third period in loss to Sabres (ESPN)

Quick traded again, goes to Golden Knights (NHL)

Blue Jackets traded injured Voracek to Coyotes (ESPN)

Bruins sign Pastrnak to 8-year contract (NHL)

Bjugstad traded to Oilers by Coyotes (NHL)

Chychrun traded to Senators by Coyotes (NHL)

Larkin signs 8-year contract with Red Wings (NHL)

Kings get Gavrikov, Korpisalo in Quick trade (NHL)

Predators stay busy, deal Granlund to Penguins (ESPN)

Coyotes ship Gostisbehere to Hurricanes for pick (ESPN)

Red Wings trade Hronek to Canucks for 1st, 2nd (ESPN)

Capitals send Eller to Avs for second-round pick (ESPN)

Leafs win Schenn sweepstakes, trade for veteran (ESPN)

Leafs deal Sandin to Capitals for Gustafsson, pick (ESPN)

Wild add depth, acquire Johansson from Capitals (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

“Ice Queens’ documentary debuts Wednesday (NHL)

Wisconsin fires Granato, former NHLer, as coach (ESPN)

Team USA legend Brianna Decker announces retirement (The Ice Garden)

(Editor’s note: Check out the new site for The Ice Garden!)

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Queens of Beans (The Ice Garden)

Canada wins, ties women’s hockey series with US (ESPN)

Regional sports net skips $140M interest owed (ESPN)