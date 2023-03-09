 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top of the lottery prospects: Carlsson finishes regular season by scoring — and snoring

He’s got points, but he’s also caught too many zzz’s

Canada v Sweden: Group A - 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Leo Carlsson is most people’s third, fourth, or fifth favorite draft prospect this year — depending on who you ask — and recently he was playing great. With Matvei Michkov moving down to a developmental league to get in some ice time, it will be interesting to see how his games at the end of the regular season compare with Carlsson’s, which ended on Wednesday.

Carlsson scored two goals and added two assists since his last update on Feb. 24, raising his season total to 25 points (10 G, 15 A) in 44 games.

This tweet was a bit premature but, because Carlsson’s point total did not change in those final two games, it still remains accurate.

Carlsson was just placed fourth overall in the draft rankings by the Athletic (behind Bedard, Fanilli, and Michkov). They projected him to be an NHL All-Star with high-end puck skills, comparable to Mikko Rantanen, but they critiqued his separation speed.

Here’s another recent example of his play:

Carlsson did run into a bit of a disciplinary issue and was a healthy scratch on Feb. 28 against the Växjö Lakers, which was the best team in the league.

Although he is just a kid at 18 years old — and mistakes happen — it’s definitely not a good practice to have just ahead of your draft-eligible season, with scouts swarming your games and a final push for points needing to be made.

All’s well that ends well, though:

The Örebro Bears ended their season in fourth place with a record of 28-18-6 in 52 games played. Overall, Carlsson had an impressive record with the team, especially considering his age. Örebro now has a week off before it’ll resume play in the SHL playoffs with a best-of-seven series against Timra.

